Pennsylvania state trooper killed in crash

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state police trooper died and another was injured when their patrol vehicle crashed with a trash hauler in western Pennsylvania.

Trooper Michael P. Stewart, 26, was traveling on Route 711 in Ligonier Township, Westmoreland County, when the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday, State Police Commissioner, Col. Tyree Blocker said.

The second trooper was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.

Stewart enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in January 2014. He had been assigned to Troop A, Greensburg since August 2015. He was previously been assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg.

He is the 98th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

