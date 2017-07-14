Pennsylvania labor secretary moving to gaming control board

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The woman who’s been leading the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is stepping down to be Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s next appointment to the Gaming Control Board.

Wolf said Friday that Secretary Kathy Manderino will join the gambling commission at the start of August. Gaming board appointments don’t require Senate confirmation.

Robert O’Brien, one of Manderino’s top deputies at Labor and Industry, will take over in August as acting secretary.

Manderino’s served in Wolf’s cabinet since 2015. She’s a lawyer, a former Democratic state representative from Philadelphia, and the daughter of former Democratic House Speaker Jim Manderino of Westmoreland County.

O’Brien has been serving as executive deputy secretary, taking a leading role in operating the agency.