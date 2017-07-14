Pennsylvania labor secretary moving to gaming control board

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The woman who’s been leading the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is stepping down to be Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s next appointment to the Gaming Control Board.

Wolf said Friday that Secretary Kathy Manderino will join the gambling commission at the start of August. Gaming board appointments don’t require Senate confirmation.

Robert O’Brien, one of Manderino’s top deputies at Labor and Industry, will take over in August as acting secretary.

Manderino’s served in Wolf’s cabinet since 2015. She’s a lawyer, a former Democratic state representative from Philadelphia, and the daughter of former Democratic House Speaker Jim Manderino of Westmoreland County.

O’Brien has been serving as executive deputy secretary, taking a leading role in operating the agency.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s