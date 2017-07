DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dallastown man died Thursday after an ATV accident on July 4.

According to the York County Coroner, 26-year-old Miguel Angel Nieves Jr. was in an ATV accident around 9 p.m. on July 4 at his York Township residence.

He succumbed to his injuries Thursday night. The coroner says blunt force head trauma is the cause of his death.

Nieves’ death has been ruled accidental.

Officials say it is unknown if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.