Man armed with knife robbed Lancaster store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who used a large knife to rob a convenience store in the city late Thursday.

The man pulled the knife and demanded cash from a clerk at the Turkey Hill store in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street around 10 p.m.

Investigators released a surveillance photo and asked the public for help to identify the man. He’s in his early 20s, about 5’8″ tall, and has a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.

