Lawyer: Wife led police to suspect’s remains in cop killing

BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer for the widow of a Pennsylvania police chief slain in 1980 says the wife of the man wanted for the slaying led authorities to human remains believed to be his.

Thomas King III, an attorney for the widow of slain Saxonburg Police Chief Gregory Adams, says he was told by prosecutors that Lillian Webb agreed to lead authorities to her husband in exchange for immunity in the decadeslong criminal investigation.

The FBI and state police in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania discovered remains Thursday at Lillian Webb’s home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

An autopsy was being performed Friday to establish if they are the remains of career criminal Donald Eugene Webb. Webb has been a fugitive since Adams was shot.

Messages were left Friday for the prosecutors and for Lillian Webb.