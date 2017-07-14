Harrisburg police K9 Zeke retires

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A gathering inside the parking garage on City Island was to say “Happy retirement” to Harrisburg police K-9 Zeke who officially retired Friday afternoon.

Dauphin County dispatch sent three tones to police radios across the county to share the heartfelt message Sgt. Ty Meik had for his K-9 partner.

“You are my eyes, ears and nose on every situation and you never hesitated to do your job,” Meik said. “You always made sure every police officer went home to their families at the end of their shift. I owe you everything for what you have done for those officers, the community, and myself.”

“Now, I am here to make sure you live the rest of yours to the fullest of your retirement,” he continued. “Thank you for your service, and thank you for being my partner.”

Zeke was shot in the line of duty five years ago and returned to work six weeks later. He is retiring after a long battle with back issues.

He will live with Meik and his family.

