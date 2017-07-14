Ex-Bishop McDevitt teacher sentenced for student sex assaults

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Bishop McDevitt High School teacher will serve up to 23 months in prison for having sexual contact with two students and possessing more than 100 nude photos of one victim on her cell phone.

Randi Zurenko, 34, of Millerstown, was sentenced Thursday in Dauphin County Court to 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison followed by four years of probation.

She pleaded guilty in February to one misdemeanor charge and 42 felony counts of institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, disseminating sexually explicit material to minors, and child pornography.

Prosecutors said Zurenko gave alcohol to the students and in 2013 took one of the girls to Fort Hunter park where she gave the victim a back massage and unhooked her bra.

She admitted to taking more than 50 photos as she had sex with another student in parking lots and at Zurenko’s home. She also admitted to receiving nude photos from the 16-year-old girl and sending her at least 20 nude photos of herself during a relationship that began in June 2015.

