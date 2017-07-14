Elderly woman dragged in parking lot was robbed for heroin money, police say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people accused of robbing an elderly woman who was dragged from a car in a grocery store parking lot told police they needed the money for heroin, according to charging documents.

Amanda Gill, 24, and her live-in boyfriend, 22-year-old Kevin Deshong, both of Wrightsville, are charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft, and simple assault in connection with the incident July 13 at the Giant store at 1278 South Market Street in West Donegal Township. Both were arrested Thursday.

Gill admitted to the robbery and told police she and Deshong were “sick” from heroin use and need money to buy more drugs. She said they planned to steal a purse and waited in the store parking lot for a victim, police said in the criminal complaint.

When the 89-year-old woman approached them, Gill told police she tried to take the victim’s purse, but the victim held on to the strap so she pulled her into their vehicle until she let go.

The 89-year-old victim told police she was pulled partially into the car, with only her legs outside, as the driver began to flee the parking lot. A witness said the victim was struck in the head and face until she released the purse.

The victim sustained injuries to her head face, hands, and knees.

Gill and Deshong were jailed in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.

