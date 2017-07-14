Darian Sandford’s Baseball Journey

By Published:

Harrisburg Senators centerfielder Darian Sandford is finally back in affiliated baseball.  He was signed by the Washington Nationals and sent to AA in June.  It was an opportunity years in the making

After getting drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2010 Sandford has spent the better part of the decade bouncing around the country playing independent league baseball.  Most recently with the Lancaster Barnstormers.  This opportunity gives Sandford what could be his last chance to accomplish his dream of playing in the major leagues.

