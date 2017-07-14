DA: Drunk driver struck 2 on scooters, killing 1

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Holland man is accused of driving drunk when he struck two young men riding scooters, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Richard Lee Buckwalter, 63, is charged with felony counts of vehicular homicide while DUI, vehicular aggravated assault while DUI, and leaving the scene of a crash involving death and injury, as well as related charges.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said Buckwalter drove away after he struck and killed 20-year-old Daniel Stoltzfus along Route 23 in East Lampeter Township on May 7. Stoltzfus’s 17-year-old friend was also struck and sustained head and brain injuries.

Police stopped Buckwalter near the scene of the crash when an officer saw sparks coming from under his damaged SUV. They said a scooter was lodged near the front axle.

Buckwalter admitted he was drinking at bars before driving. He told police he thought he struck a road sign and would have stopped to check if he hadn’t been drinking.

His blood-alcohol after the crash was .146 percent, the district attorney’s office said.

Stoltzfus died at a hospital. An accident reconstruction determined he and his friend were riding on the berm of the road, about four feet to the right of the fog line.

Buckwalter was arraigned Thursday and released on $250,000 bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24.

