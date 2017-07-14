Canine Rescue of Central PA: Meet Watson!

By Published:

CRCPA is an all-breed, no kill rescue dedicated to helping dogs in the central PA area. The organization started in 2002 and has adopted out almost 1,000 dogs.

“We are completely non- profit and rely on donations to take care of our dogs,” tells Sandy Dunkle.

“Watson was scheduled to be euthanized at another shelter, due in part to the costly eye surgery he needed.  We were able to bring him to our rescue and pay for his eye surgery but only because of the continued donations from the public.”

If you or someone you know would be interested in giving Watson or any of his friends a home, please visit them online at www.crcpa.org.

 

 

