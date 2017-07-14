Brides to be left without answers from bridal shop chain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The sudden closing of a well-known bridal shop chain has some Midstate brides to be feeling burned.

Rebecca Murtoff, like many people, ordered her dress from Alfred Angelo.

The dress itself is perfect, but it’s a little big.

Murtoff said she called the store she ordered from and was told alterations had been halted by the company.

As of Thursday, the company is apparently closing its doors.

Brides to be in the Midstate and around the country found out just hours in advance, sending shockwaves through online message boards.

Hundreds, if not thousands, already paid in some cases for orders now in limbo.

Murtoff said one of six bridesmaid dresses she ordered for her wedding isn’t accounted for at this time.

She said she was told by the store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township that employees found out Thursday of the company’s fate, but she believes they had known since June.

ABC27 reached out to Alfred Angelo Thursday but did not hear back.

