Backpack and school supply drive runs through Saturday in Carlisle

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) Some community groups are working to provide 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for children in need in Cumberland County.

The 7th annual Fill the Bus backpack and school supply drive runs from Friday July 13- Saturday, July 14.

The most in demand item needed this year are flash drives. As more class work is done on computers, there is a growing need for some place for students to store information so they can continue working on it at home.

People interested in donating can drop off supplies near a school bus parked outside of Walmart on Noble Boulevard from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The event is organized by the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County and Project SHARE.

The groups plan on giving out the supplies next month.

Parents who are in need of backpack for their children can sign up online on Project SHARE’s website.

