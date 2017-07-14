Suspect arrested in year-old homicide case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted for a homicide in Harrisburg is in custody after a year on the run.

Vernon King, 27, was arrested without incident Friday in Philadelphia, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said.

King is one of two men charged with criminal homicide and related counts in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Frank Whitlock in the 1200 block of Hunter Street on July 16, 2016.

The other suspect, 27-year-old Kurt Tasker, remains at large.

