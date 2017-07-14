2 men charged in killings of 4 missing men

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A man who confessed to killing four Pennsylvania men who disappeared last week has been charged with four counts of homicide. And a second man has been accused of participating in three of the slayings.

Prosecutors filed the charges Friday against Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz.

DiNardo’s lawyer admitted Thursday his client’s role in the four slayings. Kratz was arrested later the same day in Philadelphia.

DiNardo faces four criminal homicide counts and Kratz three. They both face multiple counts of conspiracy, robbery and abuse of corpse.

All four victims are believed buried on a farm property in Solebury, Pennsylvania, owned by DiNardo’s family.

DiNardo’s lawyer says his client is remorseful and led investigators to the men’s remains.

Sean Kratz’s mom, Vanessa, declined to comment on arrest of her son.

