York man dies in motorcycle crash on Route 30 bridge

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night that closed the Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River for five hours.

West Hempfield Township police identified the motorcyclist as 29-year-old Evan R. Grimes.

Another motorcyclist, 31-year-old Alicia N. Hughes of York, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for injuries she sustained in the crash.

Police believe one of the motorcycles struck the back of a Jeep Wrangler in the westbound lanes around 10:30 p.m., causing both vehicles to go out of control. The Jeep ended up on is right side and the motorcycle’s front wheel and handle bars separated from the rest of the cycle.

The second motorcyclist apparently struck the first cycle and went down on its side.

It is unknown what caused the initial crash.

The bridge was closed until 3:30 a.m.

