The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority: 65 Years of Giving Back

Chartered in 1952, the Epsilon Sigma Omega (ESO) chapter of AKA is the first sorority of college-trained women of African descent established in Harrisburg. It is an extension of the first African American Sorority established in 1908 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

With a mission of “Service to All Mankind,” membership in AKA is open to college-trained women of all cultures and faith traditions and is dedicated to working to help improve the quality of life of fellow citizens.

The girls are gearing up to celebrate the 65th Anniversary of their chapter at the Hotel Hershey on July 22. We got to learn more about the milestone from a few of the sisters today on the show.