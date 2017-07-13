Swatara Township police investigating bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Swatara Township bank was robbed Thursday afternoon.

The First National Bank at 4250 Derry Street was robbed around 2:45 p.m. by a bald man in his 40s or 50s wearing gray shorts and a blue tank top, according to police.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded cash, but did not display a weapon. He then left on foot after receiving money.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police K-9 unit and Pennsylvania State Police aerial unit aided with a search for the suspect, which is still ongoing.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2250 or submit a tip online at swatarapolice.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.