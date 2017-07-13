Suspect arrested for Columbia shooting incident

By Published:
Miguel Martinez

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested for a shooting incident where three vehicles and a home were struck by gunfire.

Miguel “Miggy” Angel Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning at a Marietta home. He was arraigned on four counts of aggravated assault and jailed in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

Martinez is accused of firing several shots Saturday evening in the 200 block of South Third Street. Police said he was shooting at two juveniles over an ongoing dispute.

No injuries were reported.

