Supermarket that was scene of triple murder in June reopens

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania supermarket where an employee shot to death three co-workers before killing himself is back open for business.

A company official says the revamped Weis Market in Tunkhannock opened at 6 a.m. Thursday, and virtually all of the 88 employees are returning to work.

The company’s been paying them while the store was closed.

Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin says the interior’s been repainted, the bathrooms are renovated and there’s new decor, cases, shelving and fixtures.

It’s been more than a month since 24-year-old Randy Stair of Dallas, Pennsylvania, carried out a plan to block the exits after hours and murder his fellow night shift workers.

Stair had expressed violent and suicidal threats in an extensive set of online postings.

Authorities say Stair fired 59 rounds on June 8.