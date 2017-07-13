Refillable propane cylinders recalled for fire, explosion risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Refillable propane cylinders sold at Ace Hardware, Home Depot and other stores have been recalled for possible leaks that pose the risk of a fire and explosion.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says YSN Imports has received two reports of the connecting valve starting to unscrew from Flame King, Little Kamper and U-Haul-brand cylinders. No injuries have been reported.
|Brand
|Size
|Color
|Serial Number Range
|Flame King
|14.1 oz.
|blue
|000001 through 004700
|Flame King
|16.4 oz.
|green
|000001 through 020800
|Little Kamper
|16 oz.
|green
|000001 through 020800
|U-Haul
|1 lb.
|blue
|000001 through 004700
|U-Haul
|1 lb.
|green
|000001 through 020800
The propane cylinders are used with outdoor appliances. They were sold from November 2013 through September 2016 for between $10 and $15.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane cylinders and contact YSN Imports for a full refund or replacement propane cylinder.
