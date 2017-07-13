Refillable propane cylinders recalled for fire, explosion risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Refillable propane cylinders sold at Ace Hardware, Home Depot and other stores have been recalled for possible leaks that pose the risk of a fire and explosion.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says YSN Imports has received two reports of the connecting valve starting to unscrew from Flame King, Little Kamper and U-Haul-brand cylinders. No injuries have been reported.

Brand Size Color Serial Number Range Flame King 14.1 oz. blue 000001 through 004700 Flame King 16.4 oz. green 000001 through 020800 Little Kamper 16 oz. green 000001 through 020800 U-Haul 1 lb. blue 000001 through 004700 U-Haul 1 lb. green 000001 through 020800

The propane cylinders are used with outdoor appliances. They were sold from November 2013 through September 2016 for between $10 and $15.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane cylinders and contact YSN Imports for a full refund or replacement propane cylinder.

