Recall: Glass beer mugs sold at HomeGoods can break when heated

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Glass beer mugs sold exclusively at HomeGoods stores have been recalled because they can break if heated or used with hot liquid.

The retailer has received two reports of mugs breaking, including one report that a person was burned on the abdomen, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The 16.9-ounce mugs have a label attached to the side that reads “Handmade in Poland.” A second label on the bottom has the HomeGoods style number 069386.

Consumers should return the mugs for a full refund.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.