Polling places moved in Susquehanna, Lower Paxton townships

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Board of Elections has approved changes to two polling places in Susquehanna Township and one in Lower Paxton Township.

Lower Paxton Township’s 25th Precinct will move from the former Keystone Technical Institute to Sports City at 4141 Linglestown Road.

In Susquehanna Township, the 4th Ward will move from Susquehanna Township High School to the Sara Lindemuth/Anna Carter Elementary School Gymnasium at 1201 North Progress Avenue.

The 8th Ward will move from the Susquehanna Township Municipal Building to the Thomas Holtzman Elementary School Cafeteria, at 1910 Linglestown Road.

These changes will take effect for the Nov. 7 general election.

Voters in the affected precincts will receive new voter cards in the next few weeks.

