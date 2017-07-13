Police: Over $9K in rings stolen from Lebanon County home

WHTM Staff Published:

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Several rings valued at over $9,000 were stolen from a Lebanon County home last week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown, cash and prescription medication was also taken from a home in the first block of Violet Lane in Union Township.

The home was entered late at night last Thursday, but not forcefully.

A resident reported six rings among the items stolen, one of them valued at $4,900.

