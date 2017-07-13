Police need tips in Lancaster bar assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected in an assault at a Lancaster bar.

Investigators say the man struck another man in the face with a bottle while on the dance floor at Tellus 360, in the first block of East King Street, causing a large cut on the victim’s cheek that will likely require some type of plastic surgery.

The victim told officers a shoving match or fight broke out near him. He thought he had been punched then felt blood running from his face.

Witnesses said the attacker had been shoved by people in the crowd.

Police have obtained surveillance camera images since the June 4 assault and are asking for help to identify the man in the photos. He was described by witnesses as being about 5’8″ tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Nickel at 717-735-3358 or email nickeln@lancasterpolice.com. Tips may be submitted to Lancaster Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 322-1913 or texting LANCS and a message to 847411.

