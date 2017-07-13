Police: Couple smoked synthetic marijuana, endangered children in home ‘strewn with trash’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city couple was arrested after they passed out from smoking synthetic marijuana and left their two small children unattended in a home that was in “utter disarray,” police said.

Abraham Olmo, 36, and his wife Bobbie Jo, 32, are charged with endangering the welfare of children and drug offenses.

Officers responded to the couple’s home in the 100 block of New Dorwart Street on Tuesday after a tip from a teenage neighbor. Abraham Olmo mumbled his words and had difficulty keeping his eyes open and his wife was passed out on a living room couch, police said in a news release.

Investigators said numerous empty plastic bags consistent with synthetic marijuana packaging were found on the second floor and in the dining and living rooms and a small bag of synthetic marijuana was in the living room.

Every room in the house was strewn with trash, food containers, and open drink cartons. A large number of mouse droppings was in the pantry, mouse poison was next to open food, and there was no indication of an attempt to clean or maintain the home, police said.

A housing inspector condemned the home. The couple’s 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son were placed in the care of a family member.

The couple was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $2,000 bail each.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.