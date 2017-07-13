Pennsylvania isn’t evaluating addiction programs, audit says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania state auditors say the government isn’t evaluating the effectiveness of many of its addiction treatment programs that can help in the fight against heroin and prescription drug overdoses.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale’s audit released Thursday recommended that three state agencies do more to assess whether their treatment programs are successful.

The agencies generally agreed with the findings.

In addition, DePasquale’s audit says chronic underfunding at the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is hurting the state’s ability to fight the opioid epidemic and that the Department of Health should write regulations to ensure Pennsylvania physicians are safely prescribing buprenorphine-related medications.

The audit notes that the success of addiction treatment is greatly influenced by someone’s desire to be treated and that tracking the effect of that treatment is very difficult.