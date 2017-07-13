New exhibit at AACA in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Antique Auto Museum in Hershey has a new exhibit called “Garage Finds: Unrestored Treasures that Survived Time.”

“These are all original unrestored examples that date from the turn of the century up until the 80’s,” said Jeff Bliemeister, executive director of the museum.

You will find everything from a 1915 Locomobile Sport Roadster to a 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk; hidden gems found stashed away in garages and barns.

Keeping cars original and untouched is the new trend for auto enthusiasts. A 1913 Empire Touring car which never left Lebanon County until now is part of the exhibit.

“The person who owned it, his sons took it out and they got into an alcohol-related accident and they rolled it on its side, so he straightened it out, put it in storage and it spent decades in a barn in Lebanon County,” Bliemeister said.

The museum also has a new program called The Model T Driving Experience.

“It’s actually not that difficult, but you really need to forget everything you know about driving a modern car,” museum curator Stan Sipko said.

During the four-hour program, you can learn to drive a 1913 Model T and take it for a spin on the museum grounds.

The first Model T Driving Experience program is this weekend, but it’s already sold out. There are many more throughout the summer and into fall.

The exhibit is on display through Oct. 8. For more information, go to http://www.aacamuseum.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.