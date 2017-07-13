Mountville homes, retirement cottages evacuated briefly for gas leak

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – About 15 cottages at St. Anne’s Retirement Community and several homes nearby were evacuated Thursday morning after a construction crew struck and ruptured a natural gas service line.

West Hempfield Township police said UGI shut off service to the retirement community after the line was struck around 9:10 a.m. PPL shut down power to the west side of Mountville but later restored electricity to all but the retirement village.

Cottage residents were moved to the main retirement facility.

Police, EMS and firefighters cleared the scene by 10:30 a.m.

