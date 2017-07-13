Man convicted of robbing Manheim Township bank

Martell T. Byrd (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man who didn’t get money from a Manheim Township bank robbery is facing prison time.

Martell T. Byrd, 24, was found guilty of robbery and terroristic threats.

Prosecutors said Byrd handed a clerk a threatening note when he demanded money from the Integrity Back in the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike last August. Part of the note read, “This is a robbery … I will shoot! Don’t be a hero.”

He fled empty-handed when the clerk activated a silent alarm.

Byrd is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 8.

