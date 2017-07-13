Lititz police charge man with rape of a child

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Wednesday night in Lancaster County and charged with raping a child.

The Lititz Borough Police Department took Anthony Scott Vanvooren, 27, of Lititz, into custody around 10:30 p.m.

Vanvooren was the subject of an investigation into the suspected sexual assault of an 8-year-old child between July of last year and this month, according to police.

Police charged Vanvooren with felony counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

Vanvooren was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

