Humid next two days with just a few t-storms

Cloud cover the past two days (from decaying storms over Ohio and points west) has helped to greatly limit storm development over Central PA. Today could bring more of the same. Although it should start out sunny, clouds will roll in again later this morning from decaying storms to the west. Those clouds could once again limit storm activity. However, a pop-up downpour or passing storm is more likely today than yesterday. It is going to be very humid with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight will bring muggy conditions with the threat for a passing downpour or storm once again. Lows will stay in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will need to be watched for a better chance of storms as a front rolls in from the Great Lakes. Morning clouds still may help limit convection again tomorrow, but if storms do form, and some will, they will bring gusty winds and heavy rain for Friday afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow will again be in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity. Behind this disturbance cooler and drier air moves in for the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s for Saturday with lower humidity. A dry forecast will also hold into Sunday as the humidity starts to creep back into the picture. Next Monday brings scattered showers and storms back to the region.