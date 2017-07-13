Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) Authorities say they’ve found multiple human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one of them.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said early Thursday morning that one victim has been identified as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Weintraub says they found all the remains in a 12.5-foot-deep common grave on a sprawling farm in suburban Philadelphia.

Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick have been missing since last week.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen. He’s being held on $5 million bail.