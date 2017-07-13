How much did it cost to implode Senate Plaza building?

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Senate Plaza building in East Pennsboro was imploded less than two months ago. It brought a crowd of hundreds to watch and took just seconds to fall to the ground.

But all that work comes at a serious cost. We did some digging to figure out exactly how much.

“You figure they were there February to March getting the building ready,” East Pennsboro Fire Chief Erik Owen said.

Workers spent four months getting the building ready for implosion.

“Gutting the building of anything they could to keep the dust and debris down,” Owen said.

All that work came down to 15 seconds of fun — unless you’re the one paying for it.

Developers at Triple Crown Corporation tell us the total cost adds up to $1 million – for just 15 seconds.

“Probably about 50 to 75 people until it was all said and done,” Owens said, talking about how many people from the township chipped in.

The cost of labor and equipment was about $20,000 for the township. Half of that was paid back by the demolition company, which Owen says is worth it, even in a township strapped for cash.

“I feel there is no burden to the taxpayers,” he said. “We didn’t overextend this, and it’s a good way for the township to help with the redevelopment of those sections that need to be done.”

Triple Crown says they’re preparing for a Starbucks, a Sheetz and a Wendy’s to open by mid-2018. Then comes a hotel and apartment complex.

“It’s going to be a wave of the future,” Owen said.

There weren’t any issues or setbacks during the implosion process; a communal “worth it” from all ends. But looking at the numbers, everyone is in agreement this can’t be a habit.

“It was a learning curve,” Owen said. “First implosion.”

Triple Crown says the property should be cleaned up by the end of August.

