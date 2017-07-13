Homeless man arrested for snack bar burglary

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is jailed in Lancaster County following a burglary Wednesday at a snack bar.

The snack bar is located near the Ephrata Recreation Center. Its owner reported to Ephrata police that someone broke into the building and took cash.

Following an investigation, 26-year-old Kyle B. Bomgardner was arrested and charged with a felony count of burglary.

Bomgardner, who is homeless according to online court documents, is behind bars at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $20,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.