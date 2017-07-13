Heroin dealer gets decade in prison for sale to undercover officer

Christian Woodson (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A convicted heroin dealer will serve up to 10 years in prison for selling heroin to an undercover police officer.

Christian Woodson, 48, of Enola, was sentenced Wednesday in Lancaster County Court to 4½ to 10 years.

Woodson sold heroin to the undercover officer in the 100 block of South Queen Street in February 2016. He was convicted at a trial in April.

The district attorney’s office said prosecutors asked for a sentence at the high end of the guidelines and in consideration of Woodson’s criminal record. Court documents show he has previous convictions for burglary and theft.

