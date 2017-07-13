Harrisburg School District hosts recruitment event for teachers

The Harrisburg School District is trying to recruit teachers to fill about 40 positions in the elementary, middle and high schools.

They’re hoping candidates will come to a recruitment event Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Administration Building at 1601 State Street. For more information, you can call 717-703-1499.

Watch Superintendent Dr. Sybil Knight-Burney and Human Resources director Curtis Tribue appeared on Daybreak to discuss the shortage and the need for qualified educators. Watch the video to learn more.