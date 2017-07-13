Harrisburg Police to discuss response to protests as department continues push for new gear

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Harrisburg Police are expected to answer questions about their response to protests as they continue to ask council to reallocate money for new police gear.

Harrisburg Police wants to use about $65,000 to purchase new gear that would be used when responding to large protests.

Some people in the community fear that the new fear is a step towards “militarizing” the police.

Chief Thomas Carter said at a recent city council meeting that officers can’t protect the public if they can’t protect themselves.

City Council has tabled two scheduled votes on this issue. Members said they want to get more feedback from the public before making a decision.

Harrisburg Police will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. A spokesman said they will be prepared to answer questions about their response to protests.

