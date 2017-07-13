Harrisburg police announce K9 Zeke’s retirement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular and beloved member of the Harrisburg Police Department is handing in his badge. K9 Officer Zeke will work his final shift Friday.

“It’s going to be bittersweet for sure. This dog has been my life and my partner,” said Sgt. Ty Meik, Zeke’s handler.

Since joining the force in 2011, the Harrisburg Police Department says K9 Zeke has been committed to protecting the people in and around Harrisburg.

“Especially what Zeke had done for me and a lot of other law enforcement personnel, especially in Lower Paxton. He saved lives that day. One of us would have been shot and killed if it wasn’t for my K9 partner,” Meik said.

That day was March 15, 2013. Zeke was challenging an armed suspect in Lower Paxton Township when he was shot in the neck.

“I owe everything to him. In my eyes, he is a true hero,” Meik said.

During his more than five years on the force, Zeke helped arrest 58 wanted felons, locate more than 1,300 grams of heroin, seven firearms, and more than $165,000.

“Zeke has had a very active career with our police department. We are quite pleased with all of the hard work he has done,” police Capt. Deric Moody said.

Zeke went back to work six weeks after he was shot. It’s recurring back issues that are causing his retirement at the age of 7.

“He will stay with us and live out his years that are left. Hopefully, there’s many more to come despite his injuries that he has. He’s going to live with us and I’m sure he’ll have a fun retirement,” Meik said.

The department will have a retirement party for Zeke on Friday. Meik has already begun looking for a K9 replacement.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.