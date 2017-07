GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters were called to the Gettysburg College campus Thursday afternoon after demolition work sparked a fire at the College Union Building.

The CUB was evacuated and people were told to avoid the area before the fire was extinguished, according to the college’s website.

The pool end of the CUB is being demolished to make way for a new dining space.

