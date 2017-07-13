Fines for York blight violations start Saturday

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Clean up or pay up; that’s the message from leaders in York. They’re tired of blight in the city and are cracking down.

Unsightly weeds and high grass, trash on lawns and sidewalks, and even mattresses next to buildings are all things that could get you fined.

Mayor Kim Bracey on Thursday announced the Neighborhood Improvement Ordinance to fight eyesores. People can receive fines from $25 to $300 for not keeping up their properties.

“As we all know, cameras don’t lie. They’re going to be date stamped. It’s going to be right there, so Joe owner, Joe property owner, Joe whoever is going to want to pay attention to this matter. The evidence is right here,” Bracey said.

