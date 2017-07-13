Employee charged with theft at Lititz food store

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A cashier at a Lancaster County grocery store is accused of stealing cash from her register for over a month.

Carmen Soto, 19, of Mountville, was arrested Wednesday after she was seen removing $180 from the register and pocketing the money, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Investigators believe Soto is responsible for the theft of about $1,200 from the Giant food store on Lititz Pike since the beginning of June.

She was arraigned before a district judge and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

