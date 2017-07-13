Donegal High School singers will perform with Foreigner on Saturday

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Rhythm Singers from Donegal High School are ready to party like rock stars.

On Saturday, the group of 22 students will join Foreigner on stage at Giant Center in Hershey for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We’re going to be performing the chorus of ‘I Want to Know What Love Is‘ with them,” said Amanda Peters, a Donegal senior.

In May, Peters and other members of the Rhythm Singers auditioned at Capital City Mall as part of Foreigner’s High School Choir Contest. Judged against several other regional high school groups, the Donegal group was told that day that they had won. The prize is a $500 grant to the Donegal Music Association and the opportunity for the singers to join the band on stage.

Foreigner will perform in Hershey on Saturday as part of its 40th anniversary tour, also featuring Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zepplin Experience. Admittedly, most members of the Rhythm Singers didn’t know much about the rock group before the contest. A quick check of the band’s website bio left several students in awe of the multi-platinum-selling musicians they would soon be sharing the stage with.

“I knew who they were, because my parents are big fans,” said Peters. “It was one of my mom’s first concerts that she went to. Also Cheap Trick who is performing with them. So, she’s very excited about it.”

Similar contests have happened in towns across the country as Foreigner has toured, with Donegal being the latest high school to earn a spot on stage.

“I’ve been looking up how other schools have performed,” said singer Zack McNaughton, a recent Donegal graduate. “We’re going to start off singing and the lights are going to come up. We’re going to be able to see everyone and everything. It’s going to be really cool.”