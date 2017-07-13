Dauphin Co. Parks: BrewFest 2017!

By Published:

The Dauphin County Commissioners and Friends of Fort Hunter were here to promote their annual BrewFest at beautiful Fort Hunter Park in Harrisburg this Saturday from 3 – 7 pm.

“This year, we have over 40 different beers to try during the event include fan favorites such as Troegs, Appalachian Brewing Company, Boneshire Brew Works, Brewery at Hershey and more!” tells Michelle Hornberger.

“When you come to the event, you receive a tasting glass as well as a booklet on the beers that are being poured so you can keep notes on your favorites throughout the event. It’s always fun to find unique flavors that you think you won’t like but then are pleasantly surprised by!”

Learn more on their website or in the video above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s