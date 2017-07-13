Dauphin Co. Parks: BrewFest 2017!

The Dauphin County Commissioners and Friends of Fort Hunter were here to promote their annual BrewFest at beautiful Fort Hunter Park in Harrisburg this Saturday from 3 – 7 pm.

“This year, we have over 40 different beers to try during the event include fan favorites such as Troegs, Appalachian Brewing Company, Boneshire Brew Works, Brewery at Hershey and more!” tells Michelle Hornberger.

“When you come to the event, you receive a tasting glass as well as a booklet on the beers that are being poured so you can keep notes on your favorites throughout the event. It’s always fun to find unique flavors that you think you won’t like but then are pleasantly surprised by!”

Learn more on their website or in the video above.