Crews battle salvage yard fire near Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a salvage yard in Windsor Township, according to York County 911 dispatchers.

The fire at Red Lion Salvage, in the 300 block of Craley Road, was reported at around 1:40 p.m.

A dispatcher said one person may have been injured.

The road is closed in the area and police are urging people to avoid the area.

A thick plume of black smoke was visible for miles.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.