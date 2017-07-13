Crews battle salvage yard fire near Red Lion

By Published: Updated:
(Credit: York Dispatch)

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a salvage yard in Windsor Township, according to York County 911 dispatchers.

The fire at Red Lion Salvage, in the 300 block of Craley Road, was reported at around 1:40 p.m.

A dispatcher said one person may have been injured.

The road is closed in the area and police are urging people to avoid the area.

A thick plume of black smoke was visible for miles.

(Credit: Ashley Zeigler)

