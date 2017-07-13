City of Harrisburg encouraging children to take swimming lessons for free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Harrisburg has teamed up with Highmark to sponsor the Learn to Swim program.

Kevin Sanders is the director of the Parks and Recreation Department in the city and says the free classes are being offered a the Cloverly Terrace and Jackson Lick pools for children ages 5-14.

Sanders says the city has been reaching out to summer programs around the city to get the word out.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, African American children are 5.5 times more likely to drown than other children.

Sanders, aware of those statistics, says right now nearly 70 children are signed up to take swimming lessons at Jackson Lick Pool.

“The goal is to get as many kids as possible learning to swim,” Sanders said. “You never know when you are going to be in a situation. You want to be able to swim for fun, but you might have to save somebody.”

Sanders says classes began at the Cloverly Terrace Pool, but it’s not too late sign up at Jackson Lick Pool.

Lessons begin on Wednesday July 24 and run through August 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Sasha Ross at 717-232-3120.

