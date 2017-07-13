Board approves 3.5% tuition hike at state universities

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The board of governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education has approved a 3.5 percent tuition increase.

The increase of $127 per semester approved Thursday sets the base tuition rate for most full-time Pennsylvania residents at $3,746, or $7,492 for the full year.

A PASSHE spokesman said the tuition increase will help offset about half of a projected $71.7 million budget deficit across the university system.

He said the universities will have to trim a total of nearly $37.8 million in expenditures to balance their individual budgets this year.

The state universities are Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester.

