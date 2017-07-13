Bethesda Mission in need of volunteers for dental clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Restoring smiles has been part of the Bethesda Mission since 2011. That’s when the shelter first opened its dental clinic.

“When you have dental pain and or problems with your smile, it affects your overall recovery process,” said Cheryl McCall, Dental Clinic Manager at the Bethesda Mission.

Residents at any three of Bethesda Mission’s shelters can receive free dental care at the men’s shelter on Reilly Street.

In some cases, local agencies will also refer patients to the Bethesda Mission for dental treatment.

Thursday, Takia Rosario was one of those patients. A volunteer dentist performed a root canal on her.

“It was actually the front of my tooth,” said Rosario. “I only had a half tooth.”

Rosario’s procedure didn’t cost her a penny thanks to donations and dentists who volunteer their time.

“Honestly, I’m very blessed to have got it done today,” said Rosario. “I was worried that if the tooth would have came out, I wouldn’t have the smile that I have today.”

Last year, the clinic had over 1,600 hundred patient visits and dentists clocked in over 500 hours.

Although staff says the support has been tremendous, more volunteers are still needed.

The goal is to open the clinic four days a week, including one evening.

Current hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

Interested volunteers should call clinic manager Cheryl McCall at 717-257-4440 ext. 331.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.