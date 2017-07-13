Bank robbed in Swatara Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in Swatara Township.

The unknown man demanded cash but did not display a weapon at the First National Bank in the 4200 block of Derry Street, township police said.

No one was injured during the robbery, which occurred at 2:45 p.m.

Police used a dog and a helicopter to search for the suspect but did not find him.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.