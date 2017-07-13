Bank robbed in Swatara Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in Swatara Township.

The unknown man demanded cash but did not display a weapon at the First National Bank in the 4200 block of Derry Street, township police said.

No one was injured during the robbery, which occurred at 2:45 p.m.

Police used a dog and a helicopter to search for the suspect but did not find him.

