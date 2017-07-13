Attorney says client killed 4 Pennsylvania men

The Associated Press Published:
This photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, who was arrested Monday, July 10, 2017. DiNardo was arrested on a charge of possession of firearms by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. His arrest comes as the FBI uses heavy equipment to search his family’s sprawling farm property in Solebury Township during a search for four men who are missing. (Bucks County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) – A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing the four and told authorities the location of the bodies.

Lawyer Paul Lang said Thursday his client Cosmo DiNardo confessed to “the four murders” and is ready to plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

He says his client has deep remorse.

Authorities found the body of one of the men, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, buried at a farm in Solebury Township farm.

The other men missing are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick. Patrick went to college in Maryland.

Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo’s cooperation.

There has been no immediate comment from prosecutors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s